More take-up needed to ensure CFE retail course continues

SHOPS and people interested in developing a career in retail are being sought to safeguard the future of a retail skills course being offered by the College of Further Education.

The course has already run for two years, offering level two and level three qualifications to 14 people drawn from retailers including the Co-op, Waitrose, Creaseys and Earlswood, all of whom have passed.

It was originally intended that the course would attract people to sign up directly, who could then be placed in jobs with employers, but the college is happy to accept new students through either route.

‘The idea was to help with recruitment for the retail sector on-island and make people aware that it is a viable career,’ said course leader and lecturer Helen Glenn.

‘The retail sector was looking to support a linked qualification and we hope it creates a better profile for the sector.’

The level two qualification is suitable for new recruits and covers content includes customer service, complaint handling, storage of goods, stock control, cashing up and display design.

The level three is intended for those wishing to progress their career, and includes management, motivation, target setting, waste prevention and stock control management.