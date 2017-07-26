GFSC proposes regulation on firms offering credit in island

A CRACKDOWN on firms offering credit in the island is being proposed by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.

It said there was a need to address some ‘horror stories’ with consumer credit in an area where the island has been acknowledged to be ‘way behind’ many other jurisdictions.

GFSC director-general William Mason said he was aware of issues with both high interest rates and suitability for credit locally. ‘We see this as part of our job, looking after the poorer and less financially able,’ he said.

The commission issued a discussion paper on introducing regulation in this area last summer and is now proposing the move through new laws as part of a wide-ranging package of measures covering lending, credit and finance. It has issued a further consultation, which closes in mid-September, before a proposal is taken before the States.

The move will see firms offering lending and credit more formally regulated as part of a move to enhance consumer protection and the island’s reputation. Digital financial products and initiatives are also likely to fall into the scope for regulation under the more wide-ranging proposals.