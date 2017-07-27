Parent company highlights Sure’s positive contribution

BOSSES at Batelco, the Bahrain-based parent company of local telco Sure, have highlighted the contribution of the islands in its latest quarterly and half-year financial results.

Overall the group’s revenues were down by 1% compared to the first half of 2016 at $480m. Mobile services were responsible for half of that income.

Broadband and fixed line customers for the Sure division, which includes the Channel Islands and Isle of Man alongside operations in the South Atlantic and Diego Garcia, the atoll in the Indian Ocean with a population of just more than 4,000, were up by 6% and 11% respectively, figures the group described as ‘impressive’.

‘We’ve been working extremely hard behind the scenes to deliver the very best quality fixed, broadband and mobile networks across the three Crown Dependencies.

‘Our success means that we’ve created the only integrated tri-island network and it’s very pleasing to see Batelco acknowledge these investments in its results,’ said Ian Kelly, group CEO of Sure.