GFSC set to put licence fees up by 3% in 2018

BREXIT is partly being blamed as the Guernsey Financial Services Commission proposes to break its long-held commitment to hold licence fee increases to just 2% a year. It is proposing a 3% rise for 2018.

The average fee increase has been held at 2% a year for the past five years, following a time of industry concern at fee increases which were seen as punitive.

The commission has also made a number of efficiencies over that time, including closing its final salary pension scheme and introducing merit-only pay awards, but said that rising inflation and an increased workload meant it could no longer hold at 2%.

Work being carried out for the States’ Brexit team is using senior staff from the commission, including director-general William Mason, general counsel Philip Nicol-Gent and Dr Andy Sloan, director of financial stability and international policy adviser.

‘I’m certainly spending a lot of time on the Brexit discussions, we have senior people going backwards and forwards to London a lot more and we’re offering technical support to the States’ Brexit team,’ said Mr Mason. ‘I’d say we are offering at least the equivalent of a full-time senior person.’

The blended increase proposed by the commission works out at 3% across all the supervisory divisions, but the commission is expecting that its income will rise only marginally as a result as licences are surrendered.

It also includes fee proposals for pension licensees who come into scope for the first time.