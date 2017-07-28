facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
GFSC set to put licence fees up by 3% in 2018

BREXIT is partly being blamed as the Guernsey Financial Services Commission proposes to break its long-held commitment to hold licence fee increases to just 2% a year. It is proposing a 3% rise for 2018.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator on Brexit. The Guernsey Financial Services Commission’s technical contribution to Guernsey’s part in the Brexit process is one of the reasons why it is seeking a 3% rise in licence fees for 2018. (Picture: Niall Carson/PA)

The average fee increase has been held at 2% a year for the past five years, following a time of industry concern at fee increases which were seen as punitive.

The commission has also made a number of efficiencies over that time, including closing its final salary pension scheme and introducing merit-only pay awards, but said that rising inflation and an increased workload meant it could no longer hold at 2%.

Work being carried out for the States’ Brexit team is using senior staff from the commission, including director-general William Mason, general counsel Philip Nicol-Gent and Dr Andy Sloan, director of financial stability and international policy adviser.

‘I’m certainly spending a lot of time on the Brexit discussions, we have senior people going backwards and forwards to London a lot more and we’re offering technical support to the States’ Brexit team,’ said Mr Mason. ‘I’d say we are offering at least the equivalent of a full-time senior person.’

The blended increase proposed by the commission works out at 3% across all the supervisory divisions, but the commission is expecting that its income will rise only marginally as a result as licences are surrendered.

It also includes fee proposals for pension licensees who come into scope for the first time.

