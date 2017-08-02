Sigma buys boutique IT consultancy Bleu

SIGMA has bought Bleu IT Consultants.

Sigma, the technology and business support company, which operates across the islands and in the Isle of Man, acquired the Guernsey-based boutique consultancy to bring its IT capabilities in each island to parity.

Bleu was created 20 years ago to service the needs of three fiduciary businesses as part of the Fort Group.

As it grew, it expanded services outside the group in 1999, and now has some 180 clients, typically small businesses.

‘IT is the core of the Sigma business, and Bleu is the perfect fit for us, complementing our services and helping to grow our customer base at this point of our growth trajectory,’ said Robert Sillars, group CEO of Sigma.