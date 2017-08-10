Condor CEO remains keen on inter-island ferry service

CONDOR FERRIES’ chief executive has confirmed that the company is keen to launch a dedicated inter-island service next summer, underwritten by the States of Guernsey and Jersey.

Paul Luxon remained disappointed that Economic Development pulled the plug at the last minute on a trial service which would have started in May.

‘I had been trying for the past 12 months to find options for an inter-island service,’ he said.

‘We looked at vessels from all over the place, but they were either very expensive – punitively expensive – or only prepared to do a full-year charter.’

The company eventually was able to secure the 41-seater Gardian 14, whose normal service has been moving workers to and from offshore wind farms.

‘We hope to move ahead on this basis,’ Mr Luxon said.

Planning work for next year’s service would begin as soon as this summer.