‘Connectivity in all its forms is the priority’

CONNECTIVITY, economic diversification, skills and the right structures to encourage economic development are the ongoing priorities for the Committee for Economic Development.

Chris Williams, the committee’s chief secretary, who took up the role in June after a high-flying career with business advisers Deloitte in the UK,

spoke at an Institute of Directors’ lunch when he outlined some of the committee’s workstreams and challenges.

Connectivity in all its forms, including air, sea and digital infrastructure, was the number one priority, he said.

As announced earlier this year, the committee is poised to take a report to the States before the end of 2017 with proposals for a new system of air route licensing. ‘We are looking at a strategy framework under which all route licensing is done,’ Mr Williams said.

Routes would be defined in terms of their role for the island and then would be likely to be treated in different ways.

‘This is a committee priority as so many industries are strongly connected to air travel,’ he said.