‘Tell us when we should fly’

BUSINESS travellers in Guernsey and Jersey are missing an opportunity to influence inter-island air schedules.

Blue Islands has relaunched a survey on inter-island travel times because it said it did not get a good enough response.

The airline had just 94 responses during a seven-week consultation period and said the feedback from both islands was inconclusive.

‘The sample just wasn’t large enough to base a change of schedule on. We can only make changes based on feedback representative of the inter-island business travel market, as such we are again seeking the business community’s views as to when it wants these services to depart,’ said Blue Islands CEO Rob Veron.

‘Blue Islands is a market-led company, and we will respond to what our customers are telling us they want. We want to underpin our other data with real customer input to ensure every possible option has been reviewed for our inter-island timings.’