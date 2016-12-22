Deal agreed to sell George Best Belfast City Airport

A deal to sell George Best Belfast City Airport has been agreed.

Owners Eiser Finance are selling it to 3i Investments.

The airport in east Belfast was last disposed of in 2008 for £132 million by Spanish construction firm Ferrovial.

A statement from Eiser said: "The portfolio sale includes all of EGIF's UK assets, comprising Belfast City Airport and East Surrey Pipelines."

It said the transaction was expected to be completed during the first three months of next year, subject to European Commission approval.

The airport is awaiting a planning decision on whether a seats-for-sale restriction can be removed.

It's popular services include British Airways' link to Heathrow and a range of UK regional airports through Flybe.

The number of departure seats it can sell in a year is capped at two million.

No sale price has been disclosed.