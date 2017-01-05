Lidl to create 500 jobs at new warehouse in Bolton

Budget supermarket Lidl is to create 500 jobs after unveiling plans to open a new warehouse in Bolton.

The German chain has acquired the freehold for 43.71 acres at the town's Logistics North scheme for £22.5 million and plans to pump millions more into developing it.

The warehouse will be its 14th in the country and follows hot on the heels of the announcement of a new distribution centre in Southampton late last year.

Adrienne Howells, Lidl UK's head of warehouse expansion, said: "Once again, we are delighted to reveal plans for another Lidl distribution centre in Great Britain, bringing investment to Bolton, new jobs and additional support to our existing and future stores in the north of England.

"We will be working closely with the council to develop our plans for the site and a planning application is likely to be forthcoming later in the year."

Last month, Lidl said it planned to create 5,000 jobs in London and invest £70 million in a new UK headquarters in the capital as the supermarket continues to reaffirm its commitment to Britain following Brexit.

The budget retailer said the jobs are part of plans to open nearly 250 new stores in London as it pushes ahead with a three-year, £1.5 billion UK investment plan.