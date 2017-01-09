4.5m passengers make 2016 busiest year in London City Airport's history

London City Airport had its busiest ever year in 2016 with 4.5 million passengers, new figures show.

It is the largest number of passengers in the airport's 30-year history and represents a 5% increase on the previous year.

Last summer the Government gave the go-ahead for a £344 million expansion programme at the airport.

This will include an extended terminal and more parking spaces for planes, enabling 6.5 million passengers to use the airport each year by 2025.

London City Airport chief executive Declan Collier said: " With 52% of all passengers travelling for business, the 5% year-on-year growth demonstrates that the appetite for business travel to and from London remains strong despite the unpredictable political climate, as we prepare to expand the airport in 2017 to meet increasing demand."

Ten commercial airlines operate from London City to almost 50 destinations, with the most popular routes including Edinburgh, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.