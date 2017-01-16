FTSE soaring as sterling takes a pounding ahead of Theresa May Brexit speech

The pound was struggling to recover from three-month lows on Monday, helping send the FTSE 100 to a fresh mid-session high.

Sterling was down over 1% against the US dollar at 1.204 after dipping to its lowest level since the October "flash crash" at 1.198 late Sunday evening.

The pound also suffered against the euro, down 0.7% at 1.137 after falling as low as 1.130 on Sunday.

Currency traders were reacting ahead of Prime Minister Theresa May's much-anticipated Brexit speech on Tuesday.

"The pound has been hit by the news that Theresa May and her seemingly inept army of Brexiteers are going to accept a 'hard Brexit' if it means ending freedom of movement," Connor Campbell, a financial analyst with SpreadEx said.

"And while there is every chance it could see some kind of recovery tomorrow if a firm strategy is finally laid out, the size of this morning's decline suggests that may not matter as much any more."

But the pound's drop was good news for the FTSE 100, which rose to a fresh mid-session high of 7,354.14 on Monday morning.

Sterling weakness tends to boost multinational stocks on London's top flight index.

If the FTSE 100 is in positive territory by day-end, it will market the index's 13th consecutive record close after finishing at 7,337.81 on Friday.

Across Europe, the French Cac 40 and German Dax were trading lower by around 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively

In oil markets, Brent crude prices were relatively flat at 55.55 US dollars per barrel (£46.04) as investors weighed the effectiveness of supply cut pledges by Opec members and other major producers like Russia.

US stock markets will be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Day.

In UK stocks, Burberry shares rose 1.7% after the luxury retailer confirmed new boss Marco Gobbetti would officially join the company on January 27, sidelining existing chief executive Christopher Bailey.

Mr Gobbetti, whose appointment was announced last year, said he will initially holding the role of executive chairman until July 5, after which he will become chief executive.

Away from the top tier, Goals Soccer Centres shares fell 1.4% as broker N+1 Singer cut its target price for the stock from 150p to 140p, despite reporting rise in annual sales.

The five-a-side football business said revenue increased by 1.3% to £33.4 million in 2016, with like-for-like sales growing by 0.6% as it began reaping the rewards of its refurbishment programme.