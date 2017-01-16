facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
Talks held in bid to resolve Fujitsu pay, pensions and jobs dispute

Talks will be held this week in a bid to resolve a long-running dispute on pay, pensions and job security at Fujitsu.

Workers at Fujitsu staged strike action in a dispute over pay and pensions
Up to 300 members of Unite based in Manchester have taken strike action over planned redundancies from next month.

Unite regional officer Sharon Hutchinson said: "Fujitsu is a very profitable company and our members will fight for justice on pay, pensions and job security.

"The strike action continues to have a significant impact on service delivery for customers and project timescales, which should give the management added impetus to seek a fair settlement."