Job vacancies increasing despite Brexit uncertainty

Job vacancies are increasing despite continued uncertainty over what will happen to the economy when the UK leaves the European Union, according to a report.

Recruitment firm Reed said 110,000 jobs have been posted on its website so far this year, 16% up on the same period in 2016.

The biggest increases have been in purchasing and security, although the study found a fall in apprenticeships and training.

Chairman James Reed said: "With the purchasing sector at the forefront of the job market for 2017, it is clear that there is much to look forward to in the upcoming year.

"The sector will directly encourage more success in partner areas, such as manufacturing. This will be in keeping with sector trends apparent towards the end of 2016.

"The overwhelming growth is encouraging, but there is also a potentially concerning loss in both the apprenticeship and graduate internship sectors.

"Although we must acknowledge the uncertainty in markets caused by Brexit, these areas are where the future of our economy lies, and should not be ignored."