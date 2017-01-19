Theresa May faces bank bosses at Davos after post-Brexit jobs plans revealed

Theresa May is facing down Wall Street bank bosses at Davos following news that several lenders are preparing to shift thousands of jobs out of London after Brexit.

Bosses of JP Morgan, HSBC and UBS have all confirmed Britain's decision to scrap single market access will have major implications for their UK operations.

Jamie Dimon - chief executive of US bank JP Morgan, who is reportedly meeting Mrs May - told Bloomberg Television: "It looks like there will be more job movement than we hoped for."

"We don't want to - it is not a threat - it is just a fact that we will simply have to accommodate the new requirements."

The lender employs 16,000 people in the UK, with London hosting its European headquarters, and has previously said around 4,000 jobs could go if Britain loses the right to sell financial services to the EU.

"The 4,000 was an estimate at the time, you know it could be more, it could be less, depending on negotiations," Mr Dimon said.

Stuart Gulliver, boss of British banking group HSBC, told the business broadcaster the bank is on course to move 1,000 jobs from its London office to France, where it already has a full service universal bank after buying up Credit Commercial de France in 2002.

Swiss bank UBS is also expected to shift jobs to the continent.

"We have roughly 5,000 people in London, real passporting business is probably down to about 1,000 of those employees in London and for them we need to look at what the ultimate deal will be mapped out with," UBS chairman Axel Weber told the BBC.

Financial firms have been waiting to discover whether the UK can hold on to passporting rights, which would allow them to trade freely across Europe after Brexit.

Without access to a passport, they could face significant barriers when attempting to trade with countries within the European single market.

Banking heads have been speaking to media in Davos, where leaders are gathered for the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Switzerland.

It is where Mrs May is holding private meetings with the bosses of Morgan Stanley, asset manager BlackRock, and Goldman Sachs, according to Sky News, after outlining priorities for Brexit negotiations earlier this week.

Goldman Sachs played down reports by Germany's Handelsblatt, which cited sources saying the bank may cut London staff in half to around 3,000, while organising transfers to New York and to a new subsidiary in Frankfurt.

In response to the report, Goldman Sachs said: "We continue to work through all possible implications of the Brexit vote. There remain numerous uncertainties as to what the Brexit negotiations will yield in terms of an operating framework for the banking industry.

"As a result we have not taken any decisions as to what our eventual response will be."

Barclays chief executive Jes Staley confirmed the bank's commitment to Britain.

"We're going to have to make an adjustment to the Brexit move, but it's going to be an adjustment that will be manageable for Barclays, and will not threaten, I think, the centre of London, or London as a centre of finance for Europe, and will not threaten the activities of Barclays in London," Mr Staley told CNBC.

"We are a British bank, we are committed to the United Kingdom, so we'll be fine," he added.