'Terrible' retail sales figures for December 'much worse than expected'

UK retail sales took a tumble in December as shoppers spent less on clothing, footwear and household goods in the run-up to Christmas.

The Office for National Statistics said the rate of retail sales growth fell 1.9% month-on-month, while economists had been forecasting a drop of just 0.1%.

On an annual basis, the overall rate of retail sales growth increased 4.3%, but that still marked a slowdown from November.

The statistics agency said the largest contribution to the monthly decline came from non-food stores, which accounts for department stores, clothing and household goods.

It came as average store prices rose for the first time since June 2014, increasing 0.9% year-on-year, but 0.1% when excluding fuel.

Alan Clarke at Scotiabank described the figures as "terrible".

He said: "UK retail sales volumes were terrible in December... much worse than expected.

"We know from the CPI data earlier in the week that prices rose more than expected in December and now we also know that sales volumes fell.

"This is likely to be the theme for the rest of the year - higher prices will reduce disposable income and hurt consumer spending growth."

Earlier this week, the ONS said the annual rate of inflation jumped to a two-and-a-half-year high of 1.6% in December, squeezing families with higher price tags for food, petrol and airfares.

The disappointing retail sales figure hit the pound, causing the UK currency to fall 0.4% against the US dollar to 1.228, and 0.2% against the euro to 1.154.

But the ONS said the three-month trend was still showing underlying sales growth of 1.2%.

ONS senior statistician Kate Davies said: "Retailers saw a strong end to 2016 with sales in the final quarter up 5.6% on the same period last year, although the amount bought fell between November and December once the effects of Christmas are removed

"There were some notably strong figures from smaller retailers, in particular butchers, who reported a significant boost in sales in the run-up to Christmas."

Online retail sales also grew by a whopping 21.3% compared with the same month in 2015, but dropped 5.3% on a monthly basis.

It meant that online shopping accounted for about 15% of all sales in December.