Greggs revamp will see 100 bakery jobs lost, union claims

About 100 jobs could be lost at a Scottish bakery under restructuring plans by Greggs, a union has warned.

Usdaw said it has been told the company " propose to restructure their manufacturing operations by concentrating production into centres of excellence", with a potential loss of jobs at the Clydesmill bakery in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire.

Greggs said there will be less jobs in manufacturing but new roles created in more shops and a bigger distribution network.

A consultation period has started with people affected.

The union said staff are "very concerned" and talks are to be held with management.

Dave Gill, Usdaw national officer, said: "Greggs bakery staff are now very concerned about the future after this announcement.

"Usdaw will now enter into consultation talks with the company, where we will interrogate the business case for their proposals.

"Our priorities are to save as many jobs as possible, maximise employment in the business and seek the best possible deal for our members.

"In the meantime, we are providing our members with the representation, support and advice they need at this difficult and uncertain time."

A spokeswoman for Greggs said: "Following the announcement in March 2016 regarding our planned £100 million investment in our supply chain over the next five years, we are now planning the next phase of this investment.

"This will increase and reshape our manufacturing and distribution capabilities, and enable us to support shop expansion in substantially more than 2,000 shops as we continue to compete effectively in the growing food-on-the-go market.

"Our proposal is that Clydesmill becomes a combined distribution and production centre of excellence with increased shop distribution capacity for Scotland and production focused on certain products.

"These proposals will create new jobs in shops, logistics and distribution as we grow shop numbers, however there will be fewer jobs in manufacturing.

"We have entered into a period of consultation with our people regarding the proposals."