Business chiefs seek assurances over practical impact of court ruling on Brexit

Business leaders are pressing the Government to spell out whether the Supreme Court ruling will affect the timing of the UK's exit from the European Union.

Dr Adam Marshall, director-general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said firms were more interested in the practical impact of the ruling, not the "political intricacies".

He added: "What businesses will want to know is whether this ruling will affect either the terms of the Government's approach, or the timeline that firms across the UK have been told to expect.

"Businesses will also want to see action to ensure that this further political wrinkle does not add further to the volatility of exchange rates."

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said: "The Prime Minister has only given a list of Brexit priorities, and we are still waiting for the details of her plans.

"Before voting to trigger Article 50, MPs must demand a clear plan from Theresa May on how she will protect working people from paying the price for Brexit, and make sure their workplace rights do not fall behind those in the EU.

"Parliament also needs to see detailed proposals for how the UK's devolved governments will be engaged in the negotiations, and a full plan for how we can keep our common travel area with Ireland."

Unite union general secretary Len McCluskey said: "The Supreme Court judges made the right decision for the people of this country.

"There has been scant detail in the Prime Minister's statements to date. What she has said on workers' rights has been ambiguous and her declaration that the country would not seek access to the single market is shocking.

"It is now for our MPs to hold the Government to account. They must defend workers' rights, both now and from future Conservative Party threats."