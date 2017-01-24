Row over deal between union and workers linked to Asos

A bitter row has flared over a deal by the Community trade union to represent workers at the company which employs staff at retail giant Asos.

The GMB union, which has been running a high profile campaign to recruit employees at the firm's Barnsley site for several months, accused Community of behaving like "bosses' lackeys" in signing an agreement with XPO Logistics.

The GMB said its campaign had led to improvements in working conditions and the scrapping of plans to monitor workers.

General secretary Tim Roache said: "This is utterly disgraceful behaviour by the employer and by Community, who need to have a word with themselves if they think this will help a single worker in Barnsley.

"GMB represents hundreds of Asos workers, we've been on the gates day in day out and have already forced the company to change some of its appalling employment practices.

"That Community are behaving more like bosses' lackeys than a union is probably why the company has carved up this nice little deal to give themselves some cover.

"Community has turned up for the first time today and is literally having to give away membership."

A spokesman for Community said: "Community already represents members within XPO and has been actively working in the fashion sector through the Ethical Trading Initiative for the past three years.

"Community has a track record of driving up pay and standards within the logistics sector and we look forward to working with our growing membership at XPO to deliver real change for workers."