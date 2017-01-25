Dow Jones industrial average trades above 20,000 points for first time

The Dow Jones industrial average has traded above 20,000 points for the first time.

It is the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market.

The market has been marching steadily higher since bottoming out in March 2009 in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

The rally continued after the election of Donald Trump as US president last autumn.

The Dow was up 102 points, or 0.56%, to 20,018.

The Nasdaq rose 48 points, or 0.9%, to 5,600, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.5%, to 2,290.