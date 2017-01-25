Four arrested in Barratt Developments bribery probe

Four people were arrested last year following an investigation into alleged bribery involving Barratt Developments, police have confirmed.

The Metropolitan Police said it made four arrests on suspicion of bribery - a 52-year-old man and 47-year-old woman on October 19 and a 47-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman on November 8.

They have all been bailed until April this year.

It is the first time the police have revealed that four arrests were made.

Britain's biggest housebuilder announced on October 19 that its London boss, Alastair Baird, had been arrested following a probe into alleged misconduct in the process for awarding contracts.

The FTSE 100 firm also confirmed at the time that another Barratt employee had been arrested.

The arrests come after Barratt referred findings of an internal investigation to the police in April following an audit relating to possible misconduct in the process for awarding and managing supply contracts in the London region.

Barratt began the investigation in August 2015, which also led to civil legal action against an employee who was sacked in February 2016.

The police investigation is being led by officers from the Metropolitan Police's complex fraud team.

A spokesman for Barratt said: " While the Metropolitan Police and internal investigations are ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment."