Rising prices hit manufacturers

Britain's manufacturers started to feel the effects of rising prices last month after input cost inflation surged to a record high.

Intensifying price pressures saw average purchase prices jumping at the steepest rate in the Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing purchasing managers' index's 25-year history on the back of rising commodity prices and the weaker pound.

Efforts to pass on part of the increase in costs led to a sharp rise in selling prices, the survey showed, with output charges rising at nearly the fastest pace on record.

But the industry was still able to notch up output growth in January, with the closely watched survey showing a reading of 55.9, lower than 56.1 in December, but in line with economist expectations.

A reading above 50 indicates growth.

Rob Dobson, senior economist at IHS Markit, said: "Over 55% of companies link rising costs to the exchange rate.

"However, we're also seeing more companies reporting domestic supplier price hikes resulting from the rising cost of commodities such as fuel, oil, plastics and steel.

"With cost pressures increasingly feeding through to higher selling prices at factories, it looks inevitable that consumer price inflation will rise further in coming months."

Mr Dobson said that the real question now is whether pressure from cost inflation will drag on manufacturing growth in the months ahead, but noted that companies seem "fairly sanguine" on the issue, given that optimism among businesses is at an eight-month high.

"Taken alongside robust output growth, rising new order inflows and job creation, all signs are pointing to a solid contribution to UK GDP from manufacturing during the opening quarter of 2017."

The pound rose on the news to trade 0.3% higher against the US dollar at 1.261, and up nearly 0.4% versus the euro at 1.168.

The report also showed that nearly 51% of respondents expect output to rise over the next 12 months, reflecting new market opportunities and planned product launches.

Industry employment rose for the sixth consecutive month in January, though at a weaker rate than a month earlier. It came mostly from small and medium-sized businesses, while job creation at larger producers was "only mild", the survey showed.

Domestic orders were a driving force behind January's output growth, though the effects of a weaker pound on exports was starting to wane as growth from new business abroad "slowed sharply" compared with the previous month.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: "This emphatically shows that the benefits to manufacturers from sterling's depreciation remain far too modest to outweigh the costs for the rest of the economy in terms of high inflation."

Results from the Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) own survey released last week indicated that unit costs rose at the fastest rate in more than five years in the three months to January, with companies now expecting further price pain over the next quarter.

Lee Hopley, chief economist at manufacturing organisation EEF, said: "Of course every silver lining has a cloud and we know that is the return of inflation in 2017.

"With mounting evidence of pricing pressures across the industrial sector, the pass through to consumers is certainly on its way. This does present some risks to the resilience of the UK market later this year, in addition to the risks from further sharp swings in exchange rates and a shift in gears in global growth."