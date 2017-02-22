Travel warning amid fresh strikes by rail and Tube workers in separate disputes

Rail and Tube workers are striking amid a fresh outbreak of industrial action in separate disputes which will cause travel misery to passengers.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on Southern Railway are staging their 29th strike on Wednesday in a long-running row over staffing and the role of conductors.

Leaders of the drivers' union Aslef met with the company at a secret location in a bid to head off further strikes by its members in a separate row about driver-only trains.

Southern said it will run as many trains as possible despite the "pointless" strike.

Members of the RMT and Aslef on parts of London Underground went on strike from 9pm on Tuesday in a row over the displacement of staff, leading to disruption on the Central and Waterloo & City lines.

There will be no service on Wednesday on the Waterloo & City line, used by workers in the City of London, and limited Central line services.

Peter McNaught, operations director for the Central Line, said the strike was "unnecessary", adding: "We have made all reasonable efforts to resolve this dispute through talking through the issues with the unions and we have minimised the number of employees affected from over 30 to eight.

"All of these moves are within the long-standing agreements we have made with the unions."

Mick Cash, RMT general secretary, said: "RMT negotiators have made strenuous efforts to resolve this dispute but the door has been slammed in our faces.

"The action goes ahead and the impact will be severe and widespread and the blame for that lies firmly at the door of an intransigent LU management that refuses to see sense."

Finn Brennan, of Aslef, said: "The election of a new mayor of London last May created the opportunity to reset industrial relations on London Underground. It is an opportunity that management seem determined to miss.

"Once again passengers on the Central line will face disruption in a dispute that London Underground seems to have no interest in solving.

"For weeks, they didn't even bother to meet with us. When we offered to explore alternatives to forced displacement that would incur no extra cost to the company, they dismissed it out of hand."

Meanwhile, Tube maintenance workers have voted to strike over claims of a breakdown in industrial relations.

Members of the RMT backed walkouts by two to one and by almost nine to one for other forms of industrial action.

A Transport for London spokesman said: "We urge the RMT leadership to work with us constructively on the issues it has raised rather than threaten unnecessary industrial action."