High Court bid to wind up company used to buy BHS for £1 adjourned

The High Court has adjourned a bid by BHS administrators to take control of the company Dominic Chappell used to extract millions of pounds from the dying store chain.

Duff & Phelps is calling for Retail Acquisitions to be wound up.

Mr Chappell used the company to buy BHS for £1 from Topshop billionaire Sir Philip Green.

The administrators argued there was "overwhelming evidence" that the company was insolvent and the petition to wind up should proceed.

But, following an application by Mr Chappell's legal team, a judge in London ruled there should be an adjournment for further evidence to be filed.