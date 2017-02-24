BlackBerry and Nokia set for major announcements at mobile phone convention

New smartphones including the return of BlackBerry and Nokia will be among the major announcements made at Mobile World Congress (MWC) next week.

The technology convention is expected to be dominated by the return of Nokia - now owned by tech firm HMD Global - which will reportedly reveal at least two new smartphones, and rumours suggest a revamped version of the famous 3310 mobile phone could also be unveiled.

Fellow tech giant BlackBerry is also expected to use the Barcelona convention to announce a new Android smartphone.

Both companies have dominated the mobile phone industry in the past, but have all but vanished from the market after being usurped by the smartphone revolution led by Apple and Google.

MWC is traditionally used by some of the biggest smartphone manufacturers - including Samsung, HTC, LG and Sony - to reveal new flagship devices, although Samsung and HTC are not expected to announce anything major at this year's show.

HTC recently revealed its new U Ultra and U Play phones, while Samsung is said to be taking time to perfect its next phone after the Note7 battery fire incidents last year.

Ben Wood, from analyst firm CCS Insight, said the lack of an announcement from Samsung is an opportunity for others at the show, which runs from February 27 to March 2.

"Historically, Samsung has used the event as the launch pad for its latest high-end phone. This year, the launch of its flagship device will come later, giving other manufacturers the chance to grab the limelight," he said, adding that larger screens and better cameras are expected to be a popular theme among manufacturers.

"Every phone-maker will be hoping that its latest Android device will stand out in the sea of smartphone sameness. We expect the big trend is going to be smaller bezels - it's going to be all about taking stunning screens right to edge of devices.

"In addition, we believe dual cameras and biometrics such as fingerprint and iris recognition will play big at the show."