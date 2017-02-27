Takata pleads guilty to fraud in airbag case

Japanese vehicle parts maker Takata has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge and agreed to pay one billion dollars (£803 million) over a scheme to conceal a deadly defect in millions of its airbag inflators.

Takata admitted to hiding problems that can cause inflators to explode with too much force, hurling shrapnel into drivers and passengers.

US prosecutors are still seeking the extradition of three former Takata executives from Japan to face criminal charges.

Detroit federal Judge George Caram Steeh accepted a guilty plea to a fraud charge on Monday.

Takata has agreed to pay 850 million dollars (£683 million) in restitution to vehicle makers, 125 million dollars (£100 million) for victims and families and a 25 million dollar (£20 million) criminal fine.

Separately, the company faces dozens of consumer and state lawsuits that could run into millions of dollars.