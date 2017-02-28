Asda becomes first major UK retailer to sell free-range dairy milk

Asda is to sell free-range dairy milk in a first for a major UK retailer in a move that aims to help reconnect consumers with producers.

The milk, which goes on sale on Wednesday, will carry the Pasture Promise logo which guarantees that it comes from cows grazed for at least six months of the year and shows that farmers were paid a fair price.

Semi-skimmed and whole milk varieties, all pasteurised, will be sold in one and two litre bottles, costing 90p and £1.50 respectively for the different sizes.

Asda said it will initially put 70,000 litres of its Free Range Dairy Farmers milk on shelves every week in 109 stores.

Most dairy farmers graze their cows for part of the year, but there are currently no guidelines set by the industry specifying the number of days and nights a cow should be kept outdoors.

In 2015, dairy farmers said they faced a crisis due to the continuing fall in the price of milk.

Farm gate prices fell 25% in a year to the lowest in five years, making the cost of production more expensive than the milk itself.

Jenny Cannon, senior category director for milk at Asda, said: "We want to provide ranges for our customers that offer them great price, quality and choice.

"We will be monitoring demand for the milk in all stores and will work closely with the Free Range Dairy Network to make sure the milk is available to as many customers as possible."

Ian Woodhurst, World Animal Protection's farming campaigns manager, said: "World Animal Protection's Full Fact Milk campaign called for UK consumers to be able to choose milk that comes from cows that graze in fields.

"We are delighted that Asda is the first supermarket to do this with their new range of milk bearing the Pasture Promise label.

"We believe this is fantastic news for the welfare of cows, for consumers and for dairy farmers.

"We know that the British public are concerned about the welfare of cows in factory dairy farms and believe cows should be given the freedom to graze outdoors in fields.

"We hope that other supermarkets will follow Asda's lead."