Sir Philip Green pays £363m in settlement of BHS pension schemes

Sir Philip Green has paid £363 million to settle the pension schemes of collapsed retailer BHS.

The billionaire tycoon said the amount, significantly less than the £571 million deficit the firm was left with when it went bust in April last year, represents a "significantly better" outcome than the schemes entering the Pension Protection Fund (PPF).

The collapse of the high-street giant left thousands out of work and the deficit in its pension scheme affected approximately 22,000 holders.

News of the settlement comes after Sir Philip was grilled by MPs over the sale of the chain, which he owned for 15 years before selling it for £1 to former bankrupt Dominic Chappell.

Sir Philip said: "I have today made a voluntary contribution of up to £363 million to enable the trustees of the BHS pension schemes to achieve a significantly better outcome than the schemes entering the Pension Protection Fund, which was the goal from the outset.

"The settlement follows lengthy, complex discussions with the Pensions Regulator and the PPF, both of which are satisfied with the solution that has been offered.

"To achieve a significantly better outcome than entering the PPF, the contribution required to achieve this long-term solution was arrived at by the actuaries for both The Regulator and the Trustees."

The fallout from the chain's collapse, which impacted 11,000 jobs, sparked a lengthy parliamentary inquiry and left its high-profile former owners potentially facing a criminal investigation.

MPs also called for the Topshop billionaire to be stripped of his knighthood.

But Sir Philip said Tuesday's settlement brings "this matter to a conclusion" and apologised to the affected pensioners.

He added: "All relevant notices, including legal matters and claims from the Pensions Regulator, have been withdrawn, bringing this matter to a conclusion.

"Once again I would like to apologise to the BHS pensioners for this last year of uncertainty, which was clearly never the intention when the business was sold in March 2015.

"I am also happy to confirm that any of the pensioners that have faced cuts over the last year will now be brought back to their original BHS starting level pension and will all be made whole.

"I hope that this solution puts their minds at rest and closes this sorry chapter for them."

Sir Philip made the voluntary personal cash payment of £343 million to enable the Trustees to make offers of improved benefits to all members of the BHS schemes, and he has also made available an additional £20 million towards the costs of implementation.

The settlement will allow all pensioners the option to receive pensions at the full starting level that they were promised by the BHS schemes. Current pensioners who have received lower pension benefits since March 2016, because of the PPF level of compensation being paid, will have the opportunity to receive lump sums to make those underpaid benefits whole.

Alan Rubenstein, chief executive of the PPF, said: "This settlement... relieves the PPF's levy payers of the cost of meeting the initially reported shortfall.

"The Pensions Regulator will be monitoring the new scheme and members will be protected by the Pension Protection Fund."

Frank Field, the Labour MP who co-chaired a parliamentary inquiry into BHS' demise, said: "I welcome this out-of-court settlement and it is an important milestone in bringing justice to BHS pensioners and its workers.

"In other words, it doesn't end here."

He added: "I think there are a lot of other issues which are not solved by this which we will obviously be looking at and the courts and everybody else will be.

"It's not justice, but it is a milestone."

The parliamentary probe also focused on Mr Chappell and his company Retail Acquisitions.

In a series of extraordinary Pension Select Committee hearings, Mr Chappell was branded a ''premier league liar'' who had his ''fingers in the till'', but said his efforts to save the firm were ''rail-roaded'' by Sir Philip.

In his face-off with furious MPs, Sir Philip apologised to the staff of BHS and admitted that he sold the business to the ''wrong guy'', adding that he would ''sort'' the firm's pension scheme.

Despite the Arcadia boss's conciliatory tone, tensions continued to flare between himself and Labour veteran Mr Field.

As time dragged on, MPs backed a non-binding motion for the billionaire to be stripped of his knighthood, and Mr Field questioned whether the retail tycoon's yacht could be seized to help shore up the pension fund.

Lesley Titcomb, the chief executive of the Pensions Regulator, said: "The agreement we have reached with Sir Philip Green represents a strong outcome for the members of the BHS pension schemes. It takes account of the interests of both pensioners and the PPF, and brings a welcome level of certainty to present and future pensioners.

"Throughout our discussions with Sir Philip and his team, we have always been clear that we were determined to achieve the right outcome for members of the schemes both in terms of the amount and the structure of the settlement."

Former pensions minister Steve Webb, now director of policy at Royal London, berated Sir Philip, saying that he could have spared staff "many months of misery and uncertainty if he had stumped up the cash willingly, rather than only after many months of protracted negotiations".

The leader of the shop workers' trade union Usdaw, John Hannett, said as long as members of the BHS pension scheme did not lose out, then the agreement was "welcome if not long overdue news".

He said: "We are pleased that Sir Philip has finally put his hand in his pocket, having promised to 'sort' the pension scheme last June.

"It is difficult to understand why this saga has been allowed to drag on for so long. Whilst the details are still not clear, we sincerely hope that this settlement does provide the BHS pensioners with a better deal than they would have got through the Pension Protection Fund."