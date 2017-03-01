FTSE 100 soars as investors move to take advantage of plunging pound

London's top flight index has reached record heights after investors piled into UK stocks in response to the plunging pound.

The FTSE 100 Index soared just shy of 100 points to secure a new mid-session high of 7,362.34, as sterling sank against the US dollar and the euro.

Sterling's slump since the Brexit vote has proved beneficial for multinational companies listed on the London market as many tend to benefit from earnings in currencies, such as the US dollar, which are performing better than the pound.

The UK currency was suffering after the US dollar strengthened and a fresh tranche of UK manufacturing data showed an unexpected slip in February as output and new orders slowed.

Sterling was down 0.7% versus the greenback at 1.228 and 0.2% lower against the euro at 1.167.

The Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) said output showed a reading of 54.6 in February, down from 55.7 in January and below economists' expectations of 55.6.