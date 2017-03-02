Travis Perkins reveals slump in profits amid branch closures

Builders' merchant and Wickes DIY chain owner Travis Perkins has posted a 67% slump in annual profits after taking hefty charges from branch closures and its troubled plumbing and heating business.

The group, which also owns Toolstation, revealed a £235 million impairment charge largely on its embattled heating and plumbing and tile businesses, which are under review.

It also took a £57 million hit to cover costs of its plan to shut more than 30 branches, affecting 600 jobs, and an overhaul of its supply chain.

This left bottom line pre-tax profits down by more than two thirds, at £73 million against £224 million in 2015.

Shares fell more than 6% after the full-year figures.

Travis, which employs 28,000 staff, warned over job losses in October as it unveiled the branch closures, while it also said it was axing 10 smaller distribution centres.

The job cuts are impacting its trade brands, such as Travis Perkins, Benchmarx, and plumbing and heating businesses BSS and PTS.

Its retail chains Wickes and Toolstation are not affected by the overhaul.