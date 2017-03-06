8% of hopeful first-time buyers ask grandparents for deposit help, says survey

Nearly one in 10 aspiring first-time buyers are turning to the "bank of gran and grandad" to help fund their deposit, a survey has found.

Some 8% of those planning to take their first step on the property ladder are relying on cash from their grandparents, Santander Mortgages said.

Nearly one in three (32%) of those looking to buy their first home plan to use financial aid from their family to give them a helping hand, according to Santander's research.

This compares with 13% of existing home owners who said they asked their family to help them out with money.

On average, would-be first-time buyers estimate the deposit they will need to raise for a home will equate to around a third (32%) of their annual salary,

One in five (19%) expect to spend the equivalent of more than half their annual income on their deposit.

In comparison, current home owners estimate that when they bought their first home, their deposit was an average of 20% of their yearly income, with only 5% spending more than half of their salary on a deposit.

On average, people planning to buy their first home expect it will take them five years.

Two-fifths (40%) of first-time buyers said living costs are eating into the amount of money that they could otherwise be saving.

Miguel Sard, managing director of mortgages, Santander UK said: "Despite having to use alternative income streams over and above their salary - such as relying on the bank of gran and grandad - today's first-time buyers are demonstrating resilience and determination to achieve their home ownership goals."

More than 2,000 people took part in the survey.

A Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) spokeswoman said: "Since 2010, government-backed schemes have helped more than 362,000 households to buy a home, with the number of first-time buyers more than doubling since 2009.

"We've been clear that we need to fix the broken housing market so that homes are more affordable and people have the security they need to plan for the future. Our recent housing white paper set out the measures to do just that."