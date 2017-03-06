FTSE 100 dips despite surge in Standard Life shares over merger

The FTSE 100 fell into the red on Monday despite investor excitement over a potential £11 billion merger between Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life.

Standard Life shares rose 5% on the news, easily holding the top spot on London's blue chip index which was down over 0.3% in early trade at around 7,350 points.

The deal would create one of the world's industry powerhouses, overseeing £660 billion worth of global assets.

Neil Wilson, a senior market analyst at ETX Capital said: " The deal makes perfect sense as a defensive play.

"The explosive growth in passive investing trends has heaped pressure on active managers like Aberdeen and Standard Life and consolidation had to be on the cards."

Mr Wilson cited statistics which show that while more than half a trillion US dollars flowed into active funds over the past year, more than 325 billion US (£265) dollars flowed out.

"No industry can survive this kind on disruption without consolidation," he added.

Aberdeen Asset Management shares was one of the biggest gainers on the FTSE 250, up 3.8%.

In currency markets, the pound dropped 0.3% to near seven-week lows against the US dollar at 1.226, and was relatively flat against the euro at 1.156.

Investors are looking ahead to Britain's UK spring budget due on Wednesday, which could provide a much-needed boost for sterling.

Across Europe, the French Cac fell more than 0.3% while the German Dax dropped over 0.6%, weighed down by a 5% drop in Deutsche Bank shares.

It came after the troubled German lender announced plans to raise at least eight billion euro (£6.9 billion) through a share sale and said it would sell off a stake in its asset management business.

There were also investor jitters after it emerged the bank may face fresh legal challenges in Europe over so-called "last look" foreign exchange trading practices.

UK lenders also floundered at the bottom of the FTSE 100, with Royal Bank of Scotland down 2%, Barclays down 1.4%, Lloyds Banking Group lower by 1.4%.

Commodity driven stocks including miners were some of the worst performers on the blue chip index after China's premier said the country was aiming to expand its economy by 6.5% in 2017.

Anglo American fell 1.7%, Rio Tinto fell 1.6%, Glencore dropped 1.5%, Antofagasta dropped 1.4% and BHP Billiton fell 1.3%.

The news also hit oil markets, pushing Brent crude prices down 0.4% to around 55.54 US dollars per barrel (£45.28) as investors worried that a drop in China's growth targets would impact the country's demand for oil this year.