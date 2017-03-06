MPs to debate bid to make it illegal to require women to wear high heels at work

A bid to make it illegal for companies to require women to wear high heels at work will be debated by MPs in Parliament later.

More than 150,000 people signed an e-petition calling on ministers to outlaw such workplace dress code rules so women can wear flat, formal shoes.

The petition, which labels current formal work dress codes as "out-dated and sexist", will be discussed in Westminster Hall.

London receptionist Nicola Thorp launched the petition after she was sent home from work when she refused to wear high heels.

Some 152,000 people backed Ms Thorp's call and the campaign prompted the Petitions Committee and Women and Equalities Committee to conduct a joint review of workplace dress codes.

The report found examples of female employees being told to dye their hair blonde, wear revealing outfits and to constantly reapply make-up.

The Government has already responded to the petition.

In a statement it said: "Company dress codes must be reasonable and must make equivalent requirements for men and women.

"This is the law and employers must abide by it."