New car market dips slightly as diesel registrations fall

The UK's new car market dipped slightly in February, according to industry figures.

Some 83,115 cars were registered last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

This is down 0.3% compared with the same month last year.

Diesel registrations fell by 9.2% but demand for petrol cars increased by 5.8%.

The alternatively fuelled vehicle (AFV) market grew by 48.9% to take a 4% market share.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: "February is traditionally one of the quietest months of the year and a steady performance was expected following another year of record growth in 2016.

"We expect to see the market bounce back in March as buyers take advantage of the new 17-plate, as well as the last chance to buy a car eligible for current lower VED (vehicle excise duty) rates before they change on 1 April."