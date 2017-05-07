Brexit negotiations must remove some EU rules from beer and pubs says Camra
Election candidates are being urged to offer support for the beer and pub industry in the negotiations to leave the EU.
The Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) called for a number of European restrictions to be removed, such as extending duty reductions for low strength beers.
Chairman Colin Valentine said: "The General Election and upcoming negotiations to leave the European Union give us a unique chance to rewrite some of the tax rules that have a significant impact on the price of a pint in the pub.
"We would like to see a range of measures introduced over the next Parliament to help reduce the huge tax burden facing UK brewers and publicans to ensure that pub-going and beer drinking remains an affordable activity.
"As part of this, current business rates discounts for pubs in England should be made permanent and increased to £5,000.
"Pubs are a uniquely British institution that showcase our nation's brewing tradition while providing an essential community facility for those that use them. It is therefore crucial that beer drinkers and pub-goers are not left behind when it comes to negotiating Britain's future over the coming years."