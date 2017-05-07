Co-op cuts waste with pizza packaging revamp

The Co-op is transforming packaging on its own-brand pizzas to reduce waste.

The supermarket has replaced polystyrene discs in products with corrugated cardboard across its range of 17 pizzas.

The move will stop 200 tonnes of polystyrene going to landfill and create almost 450 tonnes of recyclable material every year, the Co-op said.

Iain Ferguson, environment manager, said: "Pizza discs have been high on our priority list for some time, and we've been working hard to find the right replacement.

"This change is a major step in our journey to make all of our packaging easy to recycle, and we will be making further announcements on packaging in the months ahead."

The supermarket is aiming to make 80% of its own-brand packaging recyclable by 2020.