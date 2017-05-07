Manufacturing must be at heart of Brexit deal, says business group

Failure to reach a comprehensive trade deal with the EU could hit manufacturing firms, a business group is warning.

The EEF set out its aims for the new government, including retention of the single market, a new immigration system ensuring employers have access to skilled workers, and cuts to business costs.

Terry Scuoler, chief executive of the manufacturers' group, formerly the engineering employers' federation, said a "robust and growing" industry will be the hallmark of a successful Brexit deal, adding: "Manufacturing industry must be at the heart of any new Government's vision for a strong and successful economic plan for the UK.

"Manufacturing firms across the UK represent the best of British business and they need to feel certain that government is backing them in the face of the complex process of leaving the EU.

"Leaving the EU is an opportunity for a new Government to ensure the foundations of a comprehensive and ambitious industrial strategy are fully embedded.

"As we prepare to navigate what will inevitably be choppy Brexit waters, a clear commitment to an industrial strategy will give business confidence that the Government is capable of looking long-term at strengthening some of the fundamental levers of our economy."