Workers are becoming more hesitant to move jobs amid uncertainty caused by Brexit, a study has found.

Demand for staff is growing as unemployment continues to fall, but there are fewer people to fill vacancies, said the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC).

Its research among 400 recruitment agencies revealed that vacancies for permanent and temporary workers continued to increase last month.

The biggest increase in permanent jobs was in the Midlands, followed by Scotland, while the slowest was in London, said the confederation.

Chief Executive Kevin Green said: "Demand for staff is growing within all sectors and all regions of the UK, but there are fewer and fewer people available to fill the vacancies.

"We have the lowest unemployment rate since 2005 and people already in work are becoming more hesitant about moving jobs amid Brexit uncertainty.

"Meanwhile, the weakening pound and lack of clarity about future immigration rules is putting off some EU nationals from taking up roles in the UK.

"As a result, candidate availability is at a 16-month low and recruiters are flagging a shortage of suitable applicants for more than 60 different roles from cleaner to accountant."

Mr Green said if British business was to thrive, the new government needed to address the "ever-shrinking" pool of suitable candidates.

"It is vital that the future immigration system is agile enough to reflect and adapt to evolving labour market needs."