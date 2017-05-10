Inquiry threatened into Capita's takeover of Vodafone's paging services business

The competition watchdog has threatened to launch a full-scale inquiry into Capita's takeover of Vodafone's paging services business amid fears that customers would face price hikes in the wake of the deal.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said its initial investigation, launched after the acquisition was first announced in February, found that the deal would result in a "substantial lessening of competition" given that the two companies are the only suppliers of wide-ranging paging services across the UK.

"After the merger, customers could face price rises and reduced quality of coverage", the CMA said.

Capita and Vodafone have a week to offer "acceptable" proposals to resolve the watchdog's antitrust concerns, with the deadline set for May 17, or face an in-depth investigation into the deal.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The CMA also said on Wednesday that JustEat's tie-up with rival takeaway ordering company Hungryhouse would also face an in-depth probe unless similar antitrust concerns were addressed.