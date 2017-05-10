Next government should give zero hours contracts workers more rights, says group

Workers on zero hours contracts should be given more rights by the new government, a managers' group is urging.

Legislation should be introduced allowing people on the controversial contracts to request a minimum number of hours after a year in employment, said the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).

The organisation published a "manifesto for work", which included calls for a voluntary target of a fifth of executive directors in FTSE 350 firms to be women.

The new government was also urged to launch a campaign to help workers understand their employment rights.

Peter Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD, the professional body for human resources employees, said: "The key to building better businesses, and a better economy, is dealing with the long-standing challenges that have led us to a point where pay is stagnating, trust in business is declining and there is falling investment in skills.

"We can only solve these challenges by investing in people through skills and training, reforming corporate governance to improve public trust and increasing diversity in our workplaces.

"This election should be about the future of work, and it is vital that the next government puts the workplace at the heart of their agenda.

"Otherwise we risk continuing a cycle of short-termism, where accelerated executive pay and reduced investment in our workforces leads us to skills gaps, poor productivity rates and stagnant wages."