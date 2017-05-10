Talks to be held over bonus dispute for Hinkley Point construction workers

Fresh talks are to be held over a dispute involving bonus pay for construction workers at the new nuclear power station at Hinkley Point.

Unions expressed hopes the move will resolve the row with the Bylor consortium, led by Laing O'Rourke.

The dispute flared after members of Unite and the GMB rejected a proposed bonus.

Unite officer Jerry Swain said French energy giant EDF, in charge of the multi-billion pound project in Somerset, had intervened to help resolve the row.

"It is hoped that when fresh negotiations commence Bylor and in particular Laing O'Rourke are prepared to enter into practical discussions and a sensible bonus which meets the expectations of the workforce and ensures the project is delivered on time, can be agreed."