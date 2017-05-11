Bus drivers employed by Stagecoach in strike ballot over union official sacking

Hundreds of bus drivers and other workers are to be balloted for strikes over the sacking of a union official.

Over 400 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union employed by Stagecoach in the South West will vote in the coming weeks on whether to launch a campaign of industrial action.

Most of the workers are based in Exeter. The union claims the sacking of a branch official was "grossly unfair".

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "This ballot has been forced on us by Stagecoach's wholesale refusal to listen to reason throughout the disciplinary procedure.

"I nstead, they have chosen to pick on this particular member of staff and single him out for special treatment which has resulted in dismissal.

"As far as we are concerned that amounts to victimisation of a highly respected local union official."