Number employed on zero hours contracts remains unchanged at 1.7m

The total number of zero hours contracts remained unchanged at the end of last year at 1.7 million, new figures have shown.

The number, from a survey in November, represented 6% of all employment contracts, compared to 5% last May, but the total was the same.

The total and percentage of contracts not guaranteeing a minimum number of hours were unchanged from November 2015, although the number of businesses using them fell, said the Office for National Statistics.

Previous data has shown that 905,000 workers were employed on zero hours contracts in their main job.

People on zero hours contracts are more likely to be young, part-time, women or in full-time education when compared with other people in employment, said the ONS.

On average, someone on a zero hours contract usually works 25 hours a week, with one in three wanting more hours.

The total number of zero hours contracts was 1.4 million at the start of 2014, rising to 2.1 million in mid-2015 before falling to 1.7 million.

Almost one in four businesses employing over 250 staff make some use of zero hours contracts, compared with one in 20 firms with fewer than 10 employees.

Almost one in five organisations in education used zero hours contracts compared with one in 25 in public administration, said the ONS report.