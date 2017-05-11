Weak pound helps lift revenues at SuperGroup

SuperGroup has reported a bumper rise in revenues after enjoying a boost from the plunging pound.

The company behind fashion retailer Superdry said that full-year sales rose 27.2% to £750.6 million, with currency benefits accounting for a third of its growth.

SuperGroup has operations in Europe, the US and China, as well as the UK.

Like-for-like sales were up 12.7% in the period and the board anticipates that full-year profit will be in the range of £86 million and £87 million, in line with market expectations.

Chief executive Euan Sutherland said: "2017 has seen another good year of sales and profit growth.

"This has been achieved by improving our product ranges and introducing new categories to excite, inspire and maintain the brand's relevance while, in parallel, investing in our development markets and improving our infrastructure."

SuperGroup, which has 555 stores globally, added that a strong online performance and improving store sales has seen it break even in the US.