Travelodge launches premium economy room choice for first time

Budget hotel firm Travelodge has launched premium economy rooms for the first time.

The SuperRooms have a number of features not included in the chain's standard service, i ncluding a branded coffee machine, a three-jet shower, ambient mood lighting, a larger desk and a chocolate bar.

Guests who want to upgrade will be charged about £10 to £20 extra per night.

Business customers helped Travelodge notch up a healthy rise in sales and profits last year.

The hotel group's revenues rose 6.8% to £597.8 million in 2016, with operating profit hitting £110.1 million versus £105.1 million the year before.

Business customers now account for more than half of all sales.

Travelodge chief executive Peter Gowers said: " Our new SuperRoom adds an extra choice for customers who are spending more time working in the room, are staying longer or who just value that little bit more comfort.

"For British business, the days of extravagance on expenses are long behind us.

"We are all used to airlines offering a premium economy cabin that bridges the gap between traditional economy class and an expensive business-class offer.

"We wanted to bring that same choice to budget hotel guests."

Travelodge expects to invest approximately £5 million in the initial launch of 1,000 SuperRooms this year, including at hotels in central London, Heathrow and Gatwick airports and Bath.

The company operates more than 540 hotels in the UK, Ireland and Spain.