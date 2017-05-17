BMW strikes suspended while workers consider new pensions offer

Strikes by workers at car giant BMW are being suspended while a new offer on pensions is considered.

Members of the Unite union have staged a series of walkouts and were due to strike again on Thursday, Sunday and next Wednesday as part of a campaign against the closure of their final salary pension scheme.

Workers at BMW plants in Cowley, Goodwood near Chichester, Hams Hall in the West Midlands and Swindon will now be balloted on the offer.

Unite national officer Fred Hanna said: " While Unite is not recommending the offer, as it will have different outcomes for different people and their pensions, members should be proud that by standing together they have forced BMW into making this offer.

"Without the action that Unite members have taken and the resolve they have shown in recent weeks, BMW would not have made this latest offer, which Unite believes members should have an opportunity to consider.

"Because members need to consider the detail of the offer first, Unite will not be sharing it with the media and will give a further update once members have decided on the next steps."