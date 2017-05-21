Managers look towards single market access from new government

Almost half of company managers want the new government to prioritise access to the single market and freedom of movement of people during the Brexit talks, a study finds.

Investing in infrastructure and promoting higher education also featured highly in a survey of 800 managers.

Only one in five said cutting corporation tax should be a top priority, said the Chartered Management Institute.

Chief executive Ann Francke said: "Political leaders looking for a strong mandate from this election must consider the views of UK's 3.2 million managers, who are key drivers of the UK's productivity.

"Managers have serious concerns about continued access to skilled workers, and this is motivating the desire for free movement of people post-Brexit.

All parties should focus post-election on the need to build an internationally competitive economy based on a world-class skilled workforce."