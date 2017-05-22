Barclays adding 100 new staff to private banking operation

Barclays is stepping up its pursuit of wealthy clients by beefing up its private banking arm with 100 new staff.

The banking giant said the roles would include front office and back office staff, including relationship managers and risk management positions.

The recruitment drive will focus on London, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man, Dublin, Geneva, Monaco , India and Dubai, as chief executive Jes Staley targets global growth from wealth management within private banking.

The move comes after the lender promoted ex-Goldman Sachs banker Karen Frank to CEO for private bank and overseas services in September.

A spokesman for Barclays said: "In line with Barclays international's overall strategy we are positively investing in private bank and overseas services under Karen's leadership to deliver future growth."

Barclays revealed earlier this month that it was taking on 50 to 100 staff in its investment banking operation, which is headed by Tim Throsby, CEO for the corporate and investment bank.

In February, the company announced pre-tax profits had surged to £3.2 billion, up from £1.1 billion a year earlier, thanks to a boost from its investment banking arm, as well as lower fines and mis-selling charges.

The lender is also reportedly on track to bulk up its Dublin offices, home to about 100 staff, after Britain leaves the EU.