Britons increasingly opting for retailers' own label products rather than brands

Britons are turning away from brands in favour of supermarket own label groceries, spurred on by the success of discounters such as Aldi and Lidl, figures show.

Every brand named in an annual top 10 by analysts Kantar Worldpanel has seen the proportion of the population buying them fall by an average 2.5%.

Overall, branded sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) have decreased by 1.6% compared with own brand growth of 1.7%.

However, Britons appear to be increasingly favouring local brands, with the number of British favourites among the top 10 increasing to seven from six last year.

For the first time ever, none of the world's 10 most chosen brands appear in the equivalent UK top 10 ranking, Kantar said.

In the UK, five of this year's top 10 brands - Kingsmill, Walkers, Muller, Cadbury Dairy Milk and Cadbury - have seen consumers buy their goods more frequently, even though the percentage of the population buying them has fallen.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar Worldpanel, said: "British retailers have stepped up their own label offer, consolidating and recalibrating their private-label lines in response to consumer demand for quality goods at low prices.

"The growth of Aldi and Lidl's market share has also played a role as consumers become accustomed to seeing non-branded products on the shelves.

"Consumers have responded by increasingly opting for own-label alternatives across all retailers, and the proportion of the population buying the top 10 branded products has fallen by an average 2.5%."

Bolton-based Warburtons leads the UK ranking after 84.2% of the population selected it from supermarket shelves an average of 25.2 times a year.

The fastest grower in this year's top 10 is Kingsmill, which has risen two places to reach third place in the overall ranking as a result of increased retail distribution.

Walkers, bought by nearly three quarters of shoppers, was picked an extra seven million times last year.

Coca-Cola remains the UK's favourite drinks brand, while Fairy was the top-ranked homecare brand.

The top 10 UK FMCG brands as ranked by the Brand Footprint study are:

1. Warburtons

2. Heinz

3. Kingsmill

4. McVitie's

5. Hovis

6. Walkers

7. Muller

8. Birds Eye

9. Cadbury's Dairy Milk

10. Cadbury