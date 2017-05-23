Slush Puppie soft drinks company to pay voluntary Living Wage

A soft drinks firm has become the latest to agree to pay workers the voluntary Living Wage, which is higher than the statutory rate.

Slush Puppie will pay 89 workers the hourly figure of £9.75 in London and £8.45 outside the capital, regardless of whether they are permanent employees or contractors.

The rates are higher than the national Living Wage of £7.50 an hour for over 25-year-olds.

Katherine Chapman, director of the Living Wage Foundation, said: "Slush Puppie joins over 3,000 accredited Living Wage employers across the UK, ranging from independent bookshops and breweries, to well known companies such as Ikea, Nationwide and Aviva, who are ensuring that all their staff earn a wage they can live on.

"These businesses recognise that clinging to the minimum wage is not good business. Customers expect better than that."